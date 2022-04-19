Ranbir Kapoor poses with Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids in 'sappy' snaps from wedding, signs a cute pledge to them. See pics

New pictures have emerged from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, in which the groom is seen posing with the bridesmaids. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony that only had around 28 guests in attendance. Alia's friends were also present at the ceremony and served as her bridesmaids. Also Read| Post Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt visit newlyweds. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt's best friend Tanya Saha Gupta has now shared pictures from the wedding as well as the mehendi ceremony. In a candid photograph from the mehendi on April 13, Tanya is seen with the bride and the groom on either side of her. Ranbir is sweetly kissing her on the cheek in the snap. There is also a candid picture from the mehendi that shows Alia and her group in a cheerful mood as they dance with champagne in their hands.

Meanwhile, a picture from the wedding shows Ranbir posing with eight of Alia's bridesmaids as all of them raise a toast. Another shows the eight of them surrounding Ranbir and Alia who are seen sitting on a sofa in the centre. One of the pictures shows Ranbir making a cute commitment to Alia's friends. He is seen holding a paper in which he has signed a pledge to them. The note read, "I, Ranbir, husband of Alia. I pledge to all the bridesmaids."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Tanya wrote, "It's sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR. lots of happy tears and belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story. Our inseparable family just grew a little sillier and a little bigger."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they worked together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The fantasy adventure film, scheduled for a release on September 9 this year, marks their first movie together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON