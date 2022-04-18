Post Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt visit newlyweds. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at his residence on Friday. On Monday, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt visited the newlyweds at their home. It seems the ladies visited them for some post-wedding ritual. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's jiju Bharat Sahni shares unseen pics from wedding, wants him and Alia Bhatt to have ‘lots of babies’

Neetu was seen in a pink kurta-salwar. Soni was in a printed blue and pink kurta-salwar and Shaheen was in a grey kurta and pink parallels.

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's house. (Varinder Chawla)

After their private wedding followed by a bash on Saturday, both Ranbir and Neetu returned to work during the weekend. Ranbir was spotted at the T-Series office on Sunday. He was in a blue shirt and beige pants. As the paparazzi wished Ranbir “shaadi mubarak”, he simply flashed a thumbs-up sign and walked away.

Neetu also visited the sets of talent reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan to shoot for the finale episode. On the show, host Bharti Singh teased Neetu and Karan Johar (as he was a guest at Ranbir and Alia's wedding) about all that happened at the private family affair. Karan was among the judges on the show and asked Neetu to dance to her 'bahu rani' Alia's songs. Karan joined Neetu as she grooved to Radha from Student Of The Year, Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi and the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Talking about Ranbir getting married, Neetu said, "It was very emotional. This was Rishi ji's last wish ki mere bete ki shadi ho aur mai dekh rahi thi ki unki wish puri ho rahi hai (This was Rishi's last wish to see his son getting married and I could see his wish being fulfilled). I wish he was here but he is watching."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of close family members like Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and friends including Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

