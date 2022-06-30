Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he is with kids, calls himself ‘cool uncle’: ‘I would like to believe I’m close to children'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed how he is with children, days after wife-actor Alia Bhatt said that the couple will soon welcome their baby. In a new interview, Ranbir spoke about how his cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were like his 'tail' while growing up. He added that they 'worshipped' him and so he was probably 'good to them'. Ranbir spoke about his relationship with his niece Samara, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's daughter. However, Ranbir said that he doesn't want to be called uncle and prefers being referred to as 'RK', the initials of his name. (Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor said he wished to have kids in his 20s)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain are the children of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain. Reema is the sister of late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father. Samara is the only child of Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni. Recently, Alia shared a post on Instagram in which she lay on a hospital bed with Ranbir sitting next to her. Both of them looked at the monitor next to them. Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

Speaking with Mashable India, Ranbir Kapoor was asked how good he is with kids. He replied, "I would like to believe I am. I don’t know if I am good or not, but when my two younger cousins brothers Armaan, Aadar, were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail. Wherever I went, they followed me, and they really worshipped me. So I guess I was good to them."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said, "I have a niece called Samara who’s 11 now, and she is a little shy, she also lives in Delhi, but during her growing up years, we were quite close. Now she’s in that awkward age where boys are a bit...But I would like to believe I am close to children. I am the cool uncle but I don’t like to be called uncle. I tell them 'Call me RK' because I don’t give an uncle tag...there's a little bit of distance so that people think I'm cool. RK has got a ring to it and also I don't want people to think I'm old. Just call me RK."

In another segment from the same interview, Ranbir was asked about having tattoos and he replied that he had none yet. He also said that he might ink the number '8' or 'maybe my (tattoo is) going to be children’s names'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will see Ranbir next in his upcoming film Shamshera, helmed by Karan Malhotra. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

Ranbir has several films in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film will release in theatres on September 9 in 2D as well as 3D. Ranbir also has Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and an untitled movie by Luv Ranjan in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON