Ranbir Kapoor reveals first gift he gave daughter Raha and its connection to his favourite number 8: 'A really small...'

During an interview to promote his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about daughter Raha Kapoor's first photo, the first gift he gave her, the first person to hold her apart from Alia Bhatt, and more. On November 6, 2022, actor-wife Alia had announced the birth of their daughter via an Instagram post. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is 'terribly missing' daughter Raha Kapoor as she joins mom Alia Bhatt for her Kashmir shoot

Ranbir Kapoor has often spoken about how 8 is his favourite number, and also opened up about the significance behind the number in an interview last year, when he said he 'connected' with the number as actor-mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday is on eight (July) and 'it looks like an infinity'. Now, Ranbir has revealed that his first gift for daughter Raha, too, has the number 8 on it.

When asked what was the first thing that he bought for his daughter, Ranbir told ETimes, "A sneaker. A really small sneaker. A Nike sneaker and a Barcelona jersey in her size with her name and the number 8." Last year, as they announced their daughter's name, Alia Bhatt had shared a glimpse of Raha's mini Barcelona jersey with her name that was framed and showcased on a wall at their Mumbai home.

In the same interview, Ranbir also said that it was he who clicked Raha's first photo as 'Alia was not in the condition' after her delivery. Ranbir also spoke about, who was the first one from the family – Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt – to hold Raha after Alia. "It was either Soni aunty or my mum or Shaheen, between the three of them. I don't clearly remember because everything was such a daze. But it was one between the three of them," Ranbir said.

Last year, Ranbir had said that him and Alia were thinking of getting matching number 8 tattoos on their wrists. It was also reported around their wedding in April 2022 that Alia had embraced the number with thoughtful details in her bridal look. The actor reportedly chose a minimal mehendi design with an R (Ranbir’s initial) and ‘8’ (his favourite number). She also wore a customised mangalsutra (a bridal neckpiece) and kaleeras (a bridal accessory worn with bangles) that featured a number ‘8’ design. Her chooda set (bridal bangles) also had a total of eight bangles.

Explaining the significance of number ‘8’, Ranbir had told Mashable India in a 2022 interview, “Well, there's no reason like there's no superstition attached to it, my mother's birthday is on eight (July) and it's just a number that I connected with you know I like the way it looks, it looks like an infinity.”

Ranbir's film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor was released on March 8. His upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.