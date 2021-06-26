Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor grooves on ‘apne bete ka gaana’ Galti Se Mistake with Anurag Basu

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4, Neetu Kapoor will be seen dancing to her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor's song Galti Se Mistake from the movie Jagga Jasoos. Neetu will appear on the episode as a special guest. In a clip shared on Instagram, Neetu asked Anurag Basu, who directed Jagga Jasoos, to accompany her in the performance.

"Jo bhi guest aate hai, wo dada ke saath dance karte hai (I have seen Anurag Basu dance with every guest). And I just love dada ka rythm. Aur mujhe bahut dil kar raha hai ke main apne bete ka gaana inke saath karu (I wish to dance with him on my son's song)," said Neetu Kapoor. Anurag complies while his fellow judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur cheer them on.

Neetu and Anurag recreated the hook step of Galti Se Mistake and were eventually joined by the contestants as well. Watch the video below:

Jagga Jasoos released in 2017. The movie featured Ranbir and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The movie took nearly four years to complete and did not perform well at the box office. Ranbir was also the producer of the film. Speaking to Mid-Day in 2017, Ranbir had confessed that Jagga Jasoos would be the first and last time he would take on producer duties.

"I have realised it's not my cup of tea. This [Jagga Jasoos] is my first and last film as a producer. I am happy being an actor. I am lazy and don't think I am cut out to be a filmmaker. I am glad, though, that I have been credited as producer for Jagga Jasoos," he had said.

As for Super Dancer 4, earlier this week, a video of Neetu breaking down after watching a contestant pay tribute to her and her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor was shared online. In the clip, Neetu said, "Itna accha tribute (Such a good tribute). I don't think anyone has ever given me ya kabhi desakta hai (or can give me). It was so touching.” In the episode, Ranbir found a fan in contestant Anshika Rajput, who spoke to him over a call. Ranbir told Anshika that he will meet her in person soon.