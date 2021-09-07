Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara wanted to leak his phone number in her school, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her debut appearance on television earlier this week when she appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor. While on the show, Riddhima made a funny revelation about her daughter Samara and the time she wanted to leak Ranbir Kapoor’s phone number to all the girls in her school.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Riddhima if any of her friends ever asked her for her brother Ranbir’s phone number. She revealed that her daughter Samara once floated the idea of leaking his number to the girls in her school to win an election.

“Friends nahi, beti ne kaha tha. Beti ko captain banna tha school mein. Bolti hai. ‘Ranbir ka number leak karwa doon girls ko? Mujhe votes mil jayenge’ (Not my friends, but my daughter. She wanted to be a captain in her school and there were elections. She asked, ‘Can I leak Ranbir’s phone number to the girls? I will get a lot of votes)’,” Riddhima said, adding that she refused.

Riddhima also talked about how, when she was studying in London, Ranbir would steal her clothes from her cupboard and give them to his girlfriends. She revealed that when she came home once during the holidays, he brought one of his girlfriends over, and she realised that she recognised the girl’s top as it was one of hers.

Ranbir will be seen next in the dacoit drama Shamshera, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Director Karan Malhotra, in a statement earlier this year, suggested that the film will release in theatres only. “As a filmmaker, I have been fortunate enough to be able to tell stories that I would like to see as an audience and Shamshera is definitely that kind of a story. It is a visual extravaganza with complex human emotions and it deserves to be on the big screen where people have, for years, had a truly wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi feature films,” he had said.