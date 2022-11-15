Ranbir Kapoor's trainer reveals actor didn't skip gym even after daughter's birth: ‘He had the best excuse'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was lauded by his trainer for not skipping the gym this week even though he 'had the best excuse' after the birth of his daughter. Taking to his Instagram, Ranbir's coach Drew Neal posted a photo with Ranbir as they stood inside a gym. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt looks happy, Ranbir Kapoor holds baby girl in arms as they reach home)

In the picture, Ranbir wore a blue T-shirt, black shorts and shoes. He had his arm around Drew and flashed a thumbs-up sign as he smiled for the photo. Drew captioned the post, “This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter.”

Drew added, “However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again @aliaabhatt @ranbir_kapoooor." He also added the hashtags--Monday motivation, no excuses, coach, health, fitness and Ranbir Kapoor.

Fans also praised Ranbir. A person commented, "He looked in good shape in Brahmastra, now we know how." Another fan wrote, "The best guy ever... RK." "Ranbir Kapoor getting stronger," read a comment.

Ranbir and his wife-actor Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6. A few days ago Alia got discharged from the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Alia announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post. It read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The couple announced the pregnancy in June this year. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, after dating for years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence.

Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Ranbir will also be seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot, in the pipeline. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

