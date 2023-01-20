Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out on January 23, Shraddha Kapoor shares new poster

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor seem happy in love in the new poster for Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, but something is off, as Shraddha's Instagram suggests. The trailer for the romantic comedy will be released on January 23. Written by Luv and Rahul Mody, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres worldwide on Holi, March 8, 2023. (Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are a little too much in love. Watch)

Shraddha, who is back on the big screen after three years in a lead role, shared the poster with the intriguing caption, "Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear...(winking face emoji). #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer out on 23rd Jan at 1 PM." The actor is dressed in a colourful crochet dress while Ranbir wears a pink shirt with jeans. With their big smiles, they look happy in the new look, except the caption suggests they are faking their relationship in the film.

Their fans were excited to see the new pairing together. One fan commented on Shraddha's post, "My 2 most favorite acting personalities in the same frame...just awesome!!" Another fan said, "We're so excited!! Whatta chemistry (heart eyes emoji)." Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been a part of several of Luv's previous projects, added heart and fire emojis.

Last month, the producers asked the fans to guess the title of the film after only sharing the hastag, #TJMM. The hilarious results included guesses like Tu JERRY Mai MICKEY, Tu Juhu Main Malad and Tab Jerry Met Mejal. Produced by Luv Films’ Luv and Ankur Garg, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor are also part of the film's cast.

Luv's last film as director was the 2018 blockbuster hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt. Last seen in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya last year, Shraddha's previous lead role was Baaghi 3 (2020) with Tiger Shroff. Ranbir's 2022 releases included the period drama Shamshera and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva opposite wife, actor Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchcan. He had a special appearance in a song from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera (2022).

