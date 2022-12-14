Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are a little too much in love. Watch

The teaser for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is out and it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as leads. The film's title was teased on Tuesday and looks like no one got it right.

The teaser shows Shraddha and Ranbir walking towards each other at Gurugram's CyberHub. They seemed to be in love but the title suggests that they might just be pretending it. Watch it here:

RANBIR KAPOOR - SHRADDHA KAPOOR: ‘TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR’ IS THE TITLE… And the title is #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar… Teams #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor for the first time in this#LuvRanjan directorial… 8 March 2023 #Holi release. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/KIriLkjyHj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2022

Shraddha also shared the teaser on Wednesday. She wrote, “And the title is…… Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo.” Her fans showed they were excited for the movie. “Toooooooooooo excited for this,” wrote one. "Best nepotism products! Absolute favourites,

On Tuesday, the team behind the film unveiled a new poster of their film with the title initials TJMM and asked the fans to guess the final title of director Luv Ranjan's next film. Taking to Instagram, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared the poster which she captioned, "And the title is......Guess Karo ???"

Soon after the fans unveiled the teaser poster, fans suggested funny titles for the initials 'TJMM' in the comment section. "Tu Juhu mein malad," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Teri Jawaani meri Mardangi. ” "Tu jalpri mai magarmach," another fan commented.

Shraddha was last seen in a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Ranbir's last release was Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He starred with Alia Bhatt in the movie, which emerged as the biggest hit of the year.

Recently, at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir spoke about the film. Talking about his role, the actor said, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older." To this the audience cheered him on and said that is not true since he is getting younger. Ranbir, 40, has worked in a number of romantic comedies over the course of his career. The last of these was Jagga Jasoos in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON