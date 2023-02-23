Ranbir Kapoor says he didn't ‘fully deserve’ to win award for Brahmastra but Alia Bhatt deserves it for Gangubai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently won Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively. While Ranbir won the award for Brahmastra, Alia won the trophy for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reacting to their win, Ranbir said at an event that he doesn't think he deserved it for Brahmastra but praised Alia for her win which he called a deserving one. Also read: 'Ranbir Kapoor is best dancer after Madhuri Dixit' tweet sparks furious debate

Ranbir talked about his and Alia wins at a promotional event in Chandigarh for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Since he couldn't make it to the awards event in Mumbai, Alia received his trophy on his behalf.

Talking about his win, he said at his film's event, "Of course I am very grateful ki mujhe yeh sammaan dia. I don't think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Wo bahut badi kujh acting performance nahi thi. Jab bhi kujh award aata hai to of course you feel great (my performance wasn't outstanding in Brahmastra but it feels great to get an award)."

"I am very excited that Alia won the award because she was truly deserving in her performance in Gangubai (Kathiawadi). That's one of her finest performances ever. Par jab award milta hai, ek ajha feedback, ek pappi milti hai ki chalo aapne theek thak kaam kia. Aur zyadatar feeling ye hoti hai ki chalo ye bach gaye, abhi agle tak tension abhi rakhenge. Ab ye jab film release ho to ye bhi chal gai, zyadatar yahi hota hai ki phew, bach gaye. (When we get an award, it is a good feedback, a pat on the bac that we worked fine. The usual feeling is that we are safe for now, and wont take tension till the next project. This film has worked and we are safe). On to the next."

Brahmastra also starred Alia Bhatt and was her and Ranbir's first film together. It released after much delay but turned out to be a success at the box office. Gangubai Kathiawadi was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had launched Ranbir with Saawariya in 2007.

