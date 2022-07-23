Ranbir Kapoor says he has watched Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Darlings: ‘Bahut kamaal ki film hai’

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera released on Friday. The actor has been busy promoting the action-drama along with co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. In a recent media interaction, Ranbir was asked about wife Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film, Darlings, and he termed it ‘amazing’. Alia, who announced in June that Ranbir and her were having a baby, will soon be seen in the Netflix film that is set to stream from August 5. Read more: Fans say 'Alia Bhatt is on a roll as they react to Darlings teaser

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time onscreen in Brahmastra, which releases on September 9. Before that the couple will be seen onscreen in their individual projects. While Shamshera, Ranbir’s first film in four years recently released, Alia will star in her maiden film as a producer, Darlings. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is billed as a dark comedy, which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo, played by Shefali Shah and Alia, trying to find their place in Mumbai, while fighting against all odds.

At a recent Shamshera promotional event, Ranbir was asked if he had seen the teaser of Darlings. A Pinkvilla report quoted Ranbir, and said the actor not only praised the film, but also Alia’s performance. "Maine Darlings film bhi dekhi hai. Bohot kamaal ki film hai. Jaise aap sab expect karte ho Alia Bhatt ki filmein kaisi hoti hai, usi level pe, usi makaam pe hai.(I've watched Darlings. It is an amazing film. Like everyone expects Alia's films to be, Darlings is at that level),” Ranbir said.

Darlings is backed by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produce for Red Chillies, with Alia is producing for Eternal Sunshine. Apart from Alia and Shefali, the cast of Darlings also includes Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Vishal Bhardwaj has composed the music, while Gulzar has written the lyrics. The Darlings teaser, which dropped earlier in July, featured a story narrated by Alia about a frog and a scorpion to illustrate, how a predator would never give up their true nature.

Speaking about Darlings, Alia had told Variety in a recent interview, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”

