Ranbir Kapoor says Sanjay Dutt shouted at him for doing Barfi: 'He asked me if my next film is peda, laddu?'

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are busy promoting their upcoming film Shamshera. Recently during the film's promotions, Ranbir talked about his bond with Sanjay. Ranbir said that when he did his 2012 film Barfi, Sanjay yelled at him and asked him if he is going to do ‘peda, laddu’ next. Also Read: Sanjay Dutt says he was concerned about hitting Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

At a Shamshera event, Ranbir said that Sanjay would call him and shout at him for doing 'bad films'. He said, "When I was working in Barfi and Rockstar, I used to work out in his (Sanjay's) gym. He used to tell me, ‘Tu do saal se yahan gym kar raha hai. Par teri body kahan hai (You are working out for the past two years, but your body doesn't show it)?' He would also ask me, ‘Tu abhi Barfi kar raha hai (Right now you are doing Barfi). What is your next film then? Peda? Laddu?'”

Ranbir said about Sanjay Dutt, “He’s always had my back, he’s very happy and proud with everything that I’ve done. But he has always inspired me to do films of a different nature, and also films that speak to a larger audience. I’m so glad to have a father-figure like Sanju Sir, who has my back and is constantly motivating me, inspiring me."

Ranbir played the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and marked Ranbir's last on-screen appearance. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018. Ranbir's latest, Shamshera, is set in the 1800s in the fictitious city of Kaza in India, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt).

The film tells the story of Shamshera (played by Ranbir Kapoor), who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe. He fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22. Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline in which he will star with his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

