Ranbir Kapoor spotted by paparazzi for first time since making Covid-19 recovery. See pics

Actor Ranbir Kapoor finally stepped out of his home after making a full recovery from Covid-19. He was clicked in Mumbai's Juhu, as he made his way to producer Aarti Shetty's home.

Ranbir was spotted in his car by the paparazzi. He was wearing a black shirt and a camouflage print mask. The actor even showed his mobile phone screen to the paparazzi but it is not certain what exactly he was trying to show. Ranbir made an OK sign for the cameras too.

Ranbir Kapoor in his car.





Speaking to PTI, his uncle Randhir Kapoor said recently, "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."

Earlier this month, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had posted a message on Instagram and said, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions." Later, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt also shared a post, letting her fans know that she had not tested positive for the virus.

Alia also later shared a picture of her hand in Ranbir's. She wrote that she missed him.

On Friday, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared a picture of the two from their father Rishi Kapoor's 11th month prayer meet. The picture had led to speculation among his fans that he had recovered.

Ranbir's upcoming projects include Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera and an untitled film. Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukerji venture, a fantasy drama, also starring Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and stars him with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Ranbir also has a Luv Ranjan movie with Shraddha Kapoor.

