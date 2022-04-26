Ranbir Kapoor spotted with mother Neetu Kapoor at an ad shoot; fans excited to see them together on screen. See pics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranbir Kapoor has previously worked with his mother Neetu Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam, which also starred his late father Rishi Kapoor. The mother-son duo will now be seen together in an ad.
Published on Apr 26, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted with his mother Neetu Kapoor for the first time since his wedding to Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Neetu were pictured together at an advertisement shoot on Tuesday. Fans showered love on their picture on social media and called them the "best mom-son duo." Also Read| Watch Ranbir Kapoor 'introduce' Alia Bhatt post-varmala in video from wedding: 'Say hi to my wife'

Pictures shared by a paparazzo account showed Neetu and Ranbir at a table together in front of a kitchen at the ad shoot venue. Neetu had a book in her hand and a glass of juice in front of her, while Ranbir was reading a booklet, and a cup of coffee was placed in front of him. For the ad shoot, Neetu was dressed in a yellow kurta with white thread embroidery at the neck on the sleeves, while Ranbir wore a blue shirt over a white t-shirt with black stripes. A vitamin supplement brand was also tagged in the picture.

The pictures appeared to be from the same ad shoot that Neetu had earlier teased on her Instagram account. Sharing a selfie with Ranbir, she had written, “Ad shoot with my 'jaane Jigar '( heartbeat).”

Fans expressed excitement to see Neetu and Ranbir together in the project, noting that it will mark the first time they are collaborating on an ad. Ranbir has previously worked with his mother in the 2013 film Besharam, which also starred his late father Rishi Kapoor. A fan wrote, "Waiting for the ad," while another one said, "Wow great to see the duo together for the first time for any campaign, can't wait to see this campaign, excited."

Some called Neetu and Ranbir the "best mom-son duo." Another commented, "Most gorgeous mom-son." A fan of Ranbir wrote, “Oh man! He is looking very very handsome and hot,” while another one commented, "Superb."

Neetu Kapoor is currently seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors. Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia resumed work after their wedding on April 14. Leaked pictures showed Alia on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her co-actor Ranveer Singh. Ranbir was also pictured filming Animal in Manali with Rashmika Mandanna.

