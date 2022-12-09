Ranbir Kapoor talks about insecurity of being 60 when his kids are just 20

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has talked about his 'biggest insecurity' recently when he attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. At the sidelines of the festival, the actor revealed that he wonders if he will be able to play football and run with his children when he is 60 years old. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor shows how to pronounce daughter Raha's name. Watch)

Ranbir and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt became parents to Raha Kapoor on November 6 this year. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia had said in an Instagram post, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed parents!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Speaking at the festival, as quoted by Brut India, now Ranbir has said, "My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 and 21, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?"

The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year, two months after they tied the knot. They got married on April 14, after dating for several years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Announcing their baby's name, Alia had written on Instagram, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

Ranbir and Alia were recently seen in Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

