Ranbir Kapoor shows how to pronounce daughter Raha's name. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has cleared any doubts that fans might have had about the pronunciation of his daughter's name. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to daughter Raha on November 6. Alia announced the names through an Instagram post but many were left confused as to how the name is pronounced. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter is called Raha. Here's what it means)

Now, in a new interview on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir said Raha's name out loud for the first time. “Yes, thank you. Her name is Raha,” he said. Ranbir pronounced it as Raa-Haa (राहा).

Fans of the actor were happy to see him as a dad. “Ranbir looks happy.. He is blessed to have Raha", read a comment on the subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip. “From imagining him as my own saawariyan. To getting all mushy seeing him talking about his baby girl Raha,” wrote another. “I just realized this is his first media interaction after the birth of his daughter. Ofcourse overexcited daddy has to share the name of his lil angel, he's truly in the happiest phase of his life,” read another comment.

Revealing her daughter's name, Alia had written, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Ranbir was last seen with Alia in the fantasy epic Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film worked well at the box office and had cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He will be seen next in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and in a film by Luv Ranjan.

