Ranbir Kapoor tells paparazzi calling him ‘dad-to-be’: ‘Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting Shamshera, which releases on July 22. The actor’s reaction to being called ‘dad-to-be' by the paparazzi on Wednesday, has been shared by many fan accounts on social media. Ranbir also wished actor Ranveer Singh on his 37th birthday in the clip. Read more: Karan Johar cried after Alia Bhatt told him she was pregnant

Actor Alia Bhatt announced on June 27 that she was expecting a baby with Ranbir Kapoor. Following her Instagram post, many celebs, including filmmaker Karan Johar, and actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, congratulated Ranbir and Alia on the pregnancy. Now, a video of ‘dad-to-be’ Ranbir’s interaction with paparazzi was being widely shared on social media, with many fans reacting to the actor’s witty response. One fan wrote on Twitter, “He's so cute.” Another one said on Instagram, “Maza hi aagya (really enjoyed this).”

As the photographer gathered outside his vanity van called him ‘dad-to-be’ and congratulated him, Ranbir replied, “Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya (You are now uncle).” He also wished Ranveer Singh, who turned 37 on Wednesday, a ‘happy birthday’ and called him a ‘super guy’. When asked if he had a message for Ranveer on his birthday, Ranbir said, “Happy Birthday, super guy. Love you.”

Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera with actors Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. After the trailer and teasers of the film were released, Ranbir and Vaani, who will be sharing screen space for the first time, posed for a photoshoot ahead of the film's release. On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films shared images featuring Vaani and Ranbir, along with the caption referring to their characters in Shamshera, “Keeping each other company... Balli and Sona.”

Alia Bhatt is in London filming Heart Of Stone, her Hollywood debut featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia and Ranbir would be seen together for the first time in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

