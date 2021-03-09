Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, mom Neetu Kapoor assures fans 'he is on medication and recovering well'
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, mom Neetu Kapoor assures fans 'he is on medication and recovering well'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus. His mother, actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the update with his fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor is in isolation.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus, his mother Neetu Kapoor has confirmed. Neetu wrote in an Instagram post that Ranbir is on medication and recovering well.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote in her post, with a picture of Ranbir.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger

Luv Sinha: For me, politics is not a joke, it is my duty, acting is my profession

Richa Chadha shuts down troll for questioning reservation for women

Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor left heart emojis on the post for their brother. Ranbir's fans also wished him a quick recovery. "Praying for his speedy recovery," wrote one. "Get well soon Ranbir We wish him speedy recovery. Much love & power to him You all to take good care," wrote another.

Earlier on Monday, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had talked about his health to Pinkvilla. "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town," he had said.

Neetu had also tested positive for Covid-19 last year, shortly after beginning work on her movie Jug Jug Jeeyo. "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care," she had written in a post.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, says uncle Randhir Kapoor: 'I am not sure what he has got'

Ranbir spent most of his time during the lockdown last year with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt at his home. They were living there with his two dogs.

Ranbir was working on a few projects before he was found to be coronavirus positive. He has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia and Amitabh Bachchan, period epic Shamshera, Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, says uncle Randhir Kapoor: 'I am not sure what he has got'

UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:52 PM IST
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares pic of her first bunch of birthday gifts and they are not from Ranbir Kapoor

PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:26 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP