Ranbir Kapoor reacts to rumours of 'Brahmastra promo' that floated around Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is expecting his first child with Alia Bhatt. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media last month and many thought it was a promotional activity for their next film Brahmastra. Breaking silence, Ranbir told Hindustan Times that their personal life has nothing to do with their work front. (Also read: Alia Bhatt addresses being friends with Ranbir Kapoor's exes)

During an interview, Ranbir said, “Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world, because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it.”

While Alia Bhatt is an avid Instagrammer, Ranbir is yet to make his debut on the social media platform. When asked about joining the social media, he asserted that the new chapter in their lives didn’t compel him to do so. “No, it didn’t compel me at all. I’m very happy at the place I’m at in my life,” he told. “And there was no other idea of joining social media. My stand is the same as it’s been in the last few years,” he added.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year in Mumbai. Before taking the plunge, they dated for quite some time after falling in love while working on Brahmastra. Alia on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7, said that the chemistry between the two sparked first between her and Ranbir due to a faulty plane seat.

It all began on New Year's eve when Alia and Ranbir took a plane to Tel Aviv for Brahmastra workshop. She revealed that a seat that malfunctioned meant they were not able to sit together for a while.

Alia and Ranbir will be starring together for the first time for their much awaited film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will release on September 9.

