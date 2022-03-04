Randeep Hooda limps out of the hospital after surgery, waves to paparazzi. Watch

Actor Randeep Hooda was seen leaving the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after getting discharged post his knee surgery. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Randeep was seen making his way out of the hospital with the help of a walker. He had a bandage on his right leg. Randeep was seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue shorts, a cap and sandals. (Also Read | Randeep Hooda: Watching ceremony at Wagah border more like watching Indo-Pak match)

As Randeep Hooda started walking down the steps, he was seen taking the support of the railings and limping. He gave the walker to a person nearby. He waved at the paparazzi before he took back his walker and got inside the car.

After his discharge, Randeep also shared his picture taking to his Instagram account. In the photo, Randeep was seen propped up on his hospital bed in the patient's robes. Looking sideways, he gave a pose as if he was lost deep in his thoughts.

Sharing the post, Randeep captioned it in Hindi, "Choth toh ghootne pe lagi par kuch yaad sa kyun nahi araha (I was hurt in my knee but why can't I remember anything? (thinking face, wink face, and laughing face emojis)."

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that Randeep underwent a surgery after he suffered an injury on the set of his upcoming series Inspector Avinash. As per the report, he suffered the injury while filming a combat sequence for the series last month. The actor was admitted to the hospital on March 1 and was operated upon by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. "He underwent surgery last evening. He will be discharged in a couple of days. It is the same knee that he injured while filming Radhe and had to be operated on," PTI reported quoting a source.

Meanwhile, Inspector Avinash, based on the real life events, is a dramatic retelling of the life of the titular cop dealing with criminal activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The show is being directed by Neeraj Pathak.

Randeep will also be seen in the Netflix revenge drama series CAT. Randeep last month had unveiled his first look from CAT. The upcoming series is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. CAT is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy.

