Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's official wedding video is out; check out elegant white cake, beautiful bridal entry

Actors and longtime partners Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony on Wednesday. Soon after, they shared their official wedding album on Instagram. The newlyweds' wedding video has now been shared by their official wedding photographer and gives a peek inside the couple's elegant and intimate wedding celebrations. Also read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make first appearance as they return to Mumbai post wedding in Manipur Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding was a beautiful affair.

Inside video from Randeep and Lin's wedding

The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at how bride Lin Laishram got ready in a pink saree and traditional Manipuri makeup as she and Randeep visited temples a day before their wedding in Imphal. They married at Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal on November 29.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The more than two-minute-long wedding video also showed Lin walking down the aisle with her family and Randeep and his family making their way to the wedding venue. Apart from glimpses of the actual wedding ceremony, the video also showed Randeep and Lin at their wedding dinner.

Lin was in a golden saree and Randeep wore a white ethnic look as they joined close friends and family in celebrating their wedding. Just like the decor of both the wedding ceremony and dinner was all-white, the wedding cake, too, was simple and elegant and had a white theme. It was three-tier and was decorated with pink and peach flowers.

Celebs' best wishes for the newlyweds

Soon after their wedding, several Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Vijay Varma and Aahana Kumra extended wishes to the newlyweds. Union minister Kiren Rijiju had also congratulated Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on their wedding and shared a video from the wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, Randeep and Lin had written alongside their official wedding photos on Instagram, “From today, we are one (heart and infinity emojis). Just married.” For the wedding, Randeep wore a traditional white kurta with yellow headgear (koyet). Lin was in a potloi (also called polloi) with a heavy blouse and lots of gold jewellery.

Randeep and Lin returned to Mumbai a day after their wedding and were spotted hand in hand at Mumbai airport as they made their first public appearance together as husband and wife. They will reportedly be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai in the near future.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place