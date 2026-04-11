Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share first pictures of baby daughter, reveal her name Nyomica Hooda; here's what it means

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March this year. A month later, the couple has now shared the first pictures of their baby and revealed her name in a heartfelt post. Randeep and Lin also shared the meaning of their daughter's name.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram name their daughter Nyomica Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal name of their baby girl.

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On Friday, Randeep and Lin took to Instagram and shared some pictures of Lin holding her baby daughter. In one of the pictures, Lin was seen adoring her daughter as she slept on her chest, and in another one, she was seen holding her high with her hands. Along with the adorable pictures, the couple also penned a heartfelt note, revealing her name, "A new center to our world 🕊️🤍NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky."

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple. Farah Khan showered love and wrote, "Awwwww congratulations to Lin and you Randeep bless ur lil angel." Fans showered love on the baby and wrote, "So cute. God bless her." Another wrote, "So Precious!" Another comment read, "Congratulations to beautiful couple..Nyomica Hooda is so adorable & very cute name send you lots of love and hugs, Preet from Canada." Another fan wrote, "Niyaomika Hooda.... Awwwwww nice name." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple. Farah Khan showered love and wrote, "Awwwww congratulations to Lin and you Randeep bless ur lil angel." Fans showered love on the baby and wrote, "So cute. God bless her." Another wrote, "So Precious!" Another comment read, "Congratulations to beautiful couple..Nyomica Hooda is so adorable & very cute name send you lots of love and hugs, Preet from Canada." Another fan wrote, "Niyaomika Hooda.... Awwwwww nice name." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Randeep and Lin tied the knot in Imphal on November 29, 2023 after dating for a brief periof o time. The two got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort. The two met for the first time during their theatre days. Their friendship soon turned into love. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randeep and Lin tied the knot in Imphal on November 29, 2023 after dating for a brief periof o time. The two got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort. The two met for the first time during their theatre days. Their friendship soon turned into love. {{/usCountry}}

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Randeep and Lin welcomed their baby daughter on March 10. The couple shared a picture of the newborn along with the announcement. Fans got to see the tiny fingers, offering a glimpse of the newest family member. The caption read, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई (Double congratulations for the joint birthday of grandfather and granddaughter) Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love”.

Randeep Hooda's upcoming work

Randeeo will be next seen in the American action adventure comedy film, Matchbox The Movie. Helmed by Sam Hargave, the film stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp in key roles. Based on the toy brand Matchbox by Mattel, the film is scheduled to release in October this year.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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