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    Festivals are now all about the inheritance of joy for Randeep Hooda

    For actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, this year’s festive calendar has been quietly transformed by the arrival of their daughter on March 10.

    Mar 20, 2026, 14:35:06 IST
    By Medha Shri Dahiya
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    There is a certain poetry to how life rearranges itself around new beginnings. For actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, this year’s festive calendar has been quietly transformed by the arrival of their daughter on March 10.

    For actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, this year’s festive calendar has been quietly transformed by the arrival of their daughter
    For actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, this year’s festive calendar has been quietly transformed by the arrival of their daughter

    As Navratri dawns, the Hooda–Laishram home seems to hold a new kind of stillness and sparkle. Hooda describes it as, “This year feels especially meaningful for us. On Navratri and Gudi Padwa we did a small hawan at home for our daughter to celebrate auspicious day, and to also welcome the baby to her home," he says warmly.

    The 41-year-old reflects, “Our little one arrived just after Holi, carrying forward all that colour and joy, and now as we step into Navratri, it feels like our home is filled with a new kind of light and happiness. It’s as if she’s brought all these beautiful moments together for us in the most special way.”

    The couple, who married in November 2023, welcomed their baby girl earlier this year, and Hooda announced her arrival with joy, observing the coincidence of her birth on his father’s birthday. In the social media post, he had called her, “A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

    With the awe that every new parent can relate to, Hooda says, “This year, every festival is going to feel extra special for us. With our little one here, there’s a new kind of joy we’re carrying into every celebration, including Navratri. It’s a beautiful time for our family, and we’re looking forward to celebrating each moment with even more love.”

    Festivals are now not just occasions to observe but also stories to pass on to the next generation. “Now we feel like learning more about the festivals and traditions to pass them on to our daughter,” he smiles.

    Back in March, he had announced their daughter's birth with a heartfelt post saying his daughter and father share their birthdays. He posted the photo of his fahter with the baby and captioned it: The caption read: “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई 🎉🙏😘🤗 Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

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    News/Entertainment/Festivals Are Now All About The Inheritance Of Joy For Randeep Hooda
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