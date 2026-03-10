‘As I become a father…’: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome a baby girl, share first glimpse of their daughter

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram announced that they are expecting their first baby back in November last year. On their second wedding anniversary, Randeep shared an adorable snap with his wife, sitting around a bonfire, along with the sweet message: “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way 🐯❤️♾️.” Ever since then, the couple have been making fans go aww with cute Instagram posts featuring a pregnant Lin and her baby bump. Just yesterday they shared mesmerising moments from their maternity shoot. Well, today on March 10, Lin and Randeep were blessed with a daughter!

Yes, you read that right. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed their first child into the world today. The happy couple became proud parents to a baby girl. Introducing her to the world, Randeep shared a picture of his darling daughter and his father Ranbir Hooda, who is also ce;ebrating his birthday today. The caption read: “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई 🎉🙏😘🤗 Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on November 29, 2023 at the Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal. For the intimate traditional Meitei ceremony, the blushing bride wore a traditional Manipuri potloi, a cylindrical skirt, paired with gold ornaments. Her groom Randeep looked dashing in a white dhoti-kurta and a traditional white turban. Post the wedding, Randeep and Lin hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai and another in Delhi.

Last year in December, weeks after announcing the pregnancy, Randeep shared a wholesome picture debuting Lin’s baby bump with the caption: “जन्मदिन की घाणी ए छिकमा बधाई डार्लिंग 🥰🥰😘😘🤗🤗 As you step into this beautiful new chapter of motherhood, I’m already in awe, of your strength, your grace, and your endless love. Watching you do it all makes me fall for you all over again (and keeps me happily on my toes). Here’s to you, to us, and to the magic we’re creating together. Happy Birthday 🥳 ❤️✨.” Ahead of the baby’s birth, as he geared up to embrace fatherhood, Randeep visited the Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Temple to seek blessings a few weeks ago.

We wish Randeep and Lin all the love in the world as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their happily ever after.