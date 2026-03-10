Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome baby girl; actor reveals the newborn shares birthday with his father

The caption read, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई (Double congratulations for the joint birthday of grandfather and granddaughter) Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love”.

Randeep and Lin also shared a picture of the newborn along with the announcement. Fans got to see the tiny fingers, offering a glimpse of the newest family member.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. Taking to his Instagram on March 10, the two revealed that their daughter arrived on a day that already held immense significance for the family. The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep’s father, Ranbir Hooda! It turned the occasion into a double celebration for the entire household.

On Monday, Randeep and Lin had posted pictures from the maternity shoot on their Instagram account.

About Randeep and Lin's love story Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in Imphal on November 29, 2023. They have been in a relationship for many years. The two got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort.

The two met for the first time during their theatre days. Lin shared his love story with the news agency ANI, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley, and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends, and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Om Shanti Om in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films, including Mary Kom as Bem, Umrika as Udai's wife, Rangoon as Mema, Qaidi Band, and Axone as Chanbi.

Randeep made his debut with Monsoon Wedding and gained popularity with films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Jism 2 and many more.