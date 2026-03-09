Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram give glimpse of their pregnancy journey through heartwarming pictures in new maternity shoot
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared maternity photos on social media as they prepare for their first child. The images show them celebrating their pregnancy.
Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared a series of maternity photographs, capturing a quiet and intimate moment as they prepare to welcome their first child. The images, posted on social media, showed the couple posing in a soft, serene setting, enjoying their pregnancy.
Randeep Hood, Lin Laishram share dreamy pregnancy pictures
On Monday, Randeep and Lin took to their Instagram account and posted the pictures with a heart hand emoji. In one photograph, Randeep is seen placing his hand on Lin’s baby bump while the two share a warm smile. In another show, Randeep lovingly touches his forehead with Lin's, and she looks into the camera. A third picture shows, Lin calmly showing off her baby bump, as Randeep looks at it with a protective gaze. The photos were taken at home, offering a relaxed and candid glimpse into the couple’s lives. The baby is expected to arrive later this month.
Randeep and Lin's love story
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram first met through their work in theatre at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s Motley theatre group, where their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship. During the COVID‑19 lockdown, they began living together and made their relationship public on social media in 2022. The couple married on 29 November 2023 in Imphal, Manipur, in a traditional Meitei (Manipuri) wedding ceremony, honouring Lin’s cultural heritage. The ceremony followed local rituals and attire, with Randeep and Lin sharing their joy publicly and later hosting a reception in Mumbai for friends and colleagues from the film industry.
Randeep and Lin's latest work
In 2025, he appeared in the action thriller Jaat, playing a key antagonist role. He has also acted in international projects, including the Hollywood film Extraction. Randeep is attached to the upcoming military drama Operation Khukri, based on a real-life Indian Army mission.
Lin Laishram, known for her role in Mary Kom (2014), has appeared in films including Umrika, Rangoon, Axone, and Jaane Jaan (2023). She is the founder and managing director of the eco-friendly jewellery brand Shamooo Sana and has launched a Manipuri cloud kitchen. She also owns an archery team in the Archery Premier League.
