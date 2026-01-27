Mom-to-be Lin Laishram glows as she shares dreamy moments with Randeep Hooda from her baby shower. See pics

On Monday, Lin shared glimpses from her baby shower on Instagram. The actor opted for a beige saree, paired with a red embroidered blouse, for the event. Their home was decorated with flowers and garlands, giving it a fully traditional feel. Lin also shared a picture with Randeep. In the cute photo, the two were seen sitting back-to-back while holding baby socks like toy guns.

Bollywood actors Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda are gearing up to welcome their first child. After announcing Lin’s pregnancy in November, the actor has now shared adorable glimpses from her baby shower. The celebration was a warm and intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family, making the special occasion even more memorable.

Fans showered the parents-to-be with love and blessings. One comment read, “Oh so beautiful! I wish you all the best and hope you enjoy your pregnancy.” Another wrote, “All the best, Lin!!! You are going to be an awesome mum.” A third comment said, “So beautiful. You are glowing.”

About Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda’s love story Randeep and Lin met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley, where they instantly became friends. Their friendship soon turned into love, and after dating briefly, they tied the knot in 2023 in Imphal, Manipur, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony.

On their second wedding anniversary, Randeep and Lin took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. They shared a dreamy picture of themselves sitting in the woods by a bonfire, twinning in beige outfits and smiling brightly at the camera. Along with the picture, they captioned the post, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way 🐯 ❤️ ♾️.”

In an interview with HT City, Lin revealed that Randeep keeps reading about pregnancy and emotional health and added, “I’ve seen a very gentle and nurturing side of him. He’s much more attentive, from doctor’s visits to researching baby essentials — he’s involved in everything.”