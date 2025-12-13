Randeep Hooda praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, slams witch-hunt around film: ‘Absolutely blown away’

Actor Randeep Hooda has joined a growing list of industry voices backing Dhurandhar, and posted a glowing review of the Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna starrer. He admitted that he was left “completely amazed” by the film, and took a strong stand against what he described as the unnecessary scrutiny and witch-hunt surrounding the blockbuster. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was released on December 5.

Randeep defends Dhurandhar

Randeep on Friday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to come out to praise Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, and call out the negative campaign. He went on to urge viewers to judge the film purely on its cinematic merit.

Sharing the poster of the film, Randeep wrote, “Absolutely blown away by Dhurandhar. Huge congratulations to @jiostudios @AdityaDharFilms the direction is sharp, the writing powerful, the BGM electric, and the vision unmistakable.”

“Stellar work by Akshaye Khanna, @RanveerOfficial, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun,

@duttsanjay, @bolbedibol and the entire cast, each one bringing intensity and depth that stays with you long after,” he added while talking about the performances.

Randeep continued, “Watching its journey reminds me of what we faced during Swatantrya Veer Savarkar , the same scrutiny, the same hurdles, the same witch-hunt. Savarkar and I walked through our storms too.I’m glad to see Aditya emerge stronger and victorious. Well deserved.”

In a recent interview, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has reacted to a section of viewers who feel the film is promoting a propaganda. During a chat with Freepress Journal, Mukesh was asked about some social media users calling the Aditya Dhar directorial “a propaganda film”.

Responding to it, Mukesh said, “I just love working, I love cinema. I don't work with so many opinions. When I like a film, and I have to create the world (casting), I will do it. I will do all kinds of movies; I will do a kids' film like Chillar Party, and I will work on a film like Gangs Of Wasseypur as well."

“I just love casting actors and creating a world. I see cinema as cinema. I just follow my instinct. Whoever is saying that (it is a propaganda film), many others are answering them. So, that will keep on happening. I am only worried about the actors, the film, and the director I am working with. I don't want to think about anything else,” he added.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

The film blends themes of espionage, crime, and intelligence manoeuvres. It also features Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles. Dhurandhar opened to a thunderous response at the box office and has already crossed ₹180 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.com. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.