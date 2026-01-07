Exclusive| Lin Laishram shares Randeep Hooda's first reaction to pregnancy; reveals what she is craving

On their second wedding anniversary in December 2025, actor couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced their first pregnancy and between pre natal yoga and meditation, life has taken a beautiful turn for Lin. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are expecting their first baby in a few months.

As the date of their newborn comes closer, Lin shares that her husband Randeep has evolved into a different version of himself.

"I’ve known him for 15 years, and I’ve never seen this softer, more nurturing side of him. There’s a tenderness and calm in him now," Lin tells us.

Sharing how she is currently taking things slow and learning to listen to her body, Lin feels blessed to be surrounded by family that is pampering her.

