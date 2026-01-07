Exclusive| Lin Laishram shares Randeep Hooda's first reaction to pregnancy; reveals what she is craving
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are enjoying this phase as they will soon welcome their first child
On their second wedding anniversary in December 2025, actor couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced their first pregnancy and between pre natal yoga and meditation, life has taken a beautiful turn for Lin.
As the date of their newborn comes closer, Lin shares that her husband Randeep has evolved into a different version of himself.
"I’ve known him for 15 years, and I’ve never seen this softer, more nurturing side of him. There’s a tenderness and calm in him now," Lin tells us.
Sharing how she is currently taking things slow and learning to listen to her body, Lin feels blessed to be surrounded by family that is pampering her.
‘I have developed a sweet tooth!’
She giggles as she says, "I’ve developed a sweet tooth! I never enjoyed sweets as much as I do now, and I like to say it comes from Randeep because he has a major sweet tooth himself," adding that it's a big help that her father-in-law and sister -in-law are doctors and she gets the best medical advice at home.
How is Randeep preparing for the most important role of his life as a father?
“I’ve seen a very gentle and nurturing side of him. He’s much more attentive, from doctor’s visits to researching baby essentials, he’s involved in everything.”
She adds, "He reads a lot about pregnancy, emotional health, and parenting, and keeps sharing things he learns to make sure I feel supported and cared for" shares Lin, who also confirms that both she and Randeep will be on maternal and paternal leaves.
Baby Proofing The House
Lin also revealed that some changes are being made in their house before the little one arrives.
“At home, we’ve made small but meaningful changes — creating a calmer environment, decluttering spaces, and planning ahead for when the baby arrives. It feels like we’re entering a new phase as a team. Seeing him so grounded, patient, and emotionally present has deepened our bond in a beautiful way,” she tells us.
Before concluding she reveals Randeep's reaction when he learnt about the pregnancy and says “It was beautiful — I saw so many emotions in that moment. He was happy, nervous, excited, and deeply moved all at once. ”