Are Randeep and Lin expecting their first child? Netizens think they are pregnant

Actor-couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Diwali post has sparked speculations about them being on the family way and expecting their first child. Randeep and Lin posted their Diwali pictures along with their family members and gave a sneak peek into the celebrations. The comment section was full of Diwali greetings with several fans speculating that the couple is expecting their first baby.
While Randeep dressed in an ethnic onion pink kurta and white pyjama, Lin dressed in a beautiful saree of similar colour as they posed with diyas. The other pictures in the carousel included the pictures of mithai, lip smacking food, Laxmi puja pictures and ones with Randeep's parents.
A used commented on the post, "I think both of them are going to be parents very soon", while another one wrote, "So no one noticed i think there is a good news soon.". Another fan also wrote, "Bhai Good News ka wait kre se fan...". Congratulatory messages started as a fan wrote,"Lin is pregnant ? Great news if yes"
We tried reaching Randeep and Lin's team but didn't get any response. Let's wait for the couple to confirm if the news is true.
Randeep and Lin got married in a traditional Manipuri Meitei wedding ceremony in November 2023.
What Randeep Hooda said about fatherhood
In a 2019 interview with Hindustan Times, Randeep Hooda, had shared that he wanted to become a father via surrogacy. “I thought about having my own child through surrogacy. I even discussed this with my parents and they were okay with this thought and idea.”
However, his father's advice later changed his mind. Randeep shared, "My dad said, ‘Beta, bachhon ko maa ki zaroorat hoti hai (a child needs a mother). How are you going to manage that? Do you want your child to be deprived of a mother?’ I said ‘No’. I would rather wait for the right time to get married and have a child, who would get both parents to love him/her.”