Are Randeep and Lin expecting their first child? Netizens think they are pregnant

Actor-couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Diwali post has sparked speculations about them being on the family way and expecting their first child. Randeep and Lin posted their Diwali pictures along with their family members and gave a sneak peek into the celebrations. The comment section was full of Diwali greetings with several fans speculating that the couple is expecting their first baby. Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda posted pictures on Diwali.

While Randeep dressed in an ethnic onion pink kurta and white pyjama, Lin dressed in a beautiful saree of similar colour as they posed with diyas. The other pictures in the carousel included the pictures of mithai, lip smacking food, Laxmi puja pictures and ones with Randeep's parents.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda recalls being snubbed at Armani store in Venice: ‘I didn’t have any money’

A used commented on the post, "I think both of them are going to be parents very soon", while another one wrote, "So no one noticed i think there is a good news soon.". Another fan also wrote, "Bhai Good News ka wait kre se fan...". Congratulatory messages started as a fan wrote,"Lin is pregnant ? Great news if yes"

Check out the post -