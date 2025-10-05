Exclusive | Randeep Hooda shares an update on Laal Rang 2 delay: ‘We are looking for..’

In January 2023, actor Randeep Hooda along with director Syed Ahmad Afzal formally announced the second part of Laal Rang (2016) titled Laal Rang 2. Taking forward the legacy of the first part, the second one is expected to be bigger and better. The second of the franchise is about the tussle between two gangs in Haryana, who deal in blood theft. Randeep Hooda plays the role of Shankar in Laal Rang.

Soon after the announcement, the film was put on the back burner till further notice. A close source to the project revealed that Randeep along with the filmmaker were looking for the right studio to back the film. However, Randeep took to his social media to give a tease of his script reading sessions with the director in February 2023 but things didn't seem on track.

When questioned Randeep about the delay of the film, in an exclusive chat with HTCity, the actor shared "It is one of my favourite movies as well. I would love to do that film but not in a half-hearted way neither like how shamble we shot the first part. We are looking for proper partners to come on board with us and do the justice to the first part that is not less than a cult."

Laal Rang 2 also features Pia Bajpiee and Akshay Oberoi in the parallel lead roles.