Randeep Hooda reaches Assam to take part in flood relief efforts, serves food to displaced at langar: 'It is our duty'

Actor Randeep Hooda is in Assam, taking part in a flood relief distribution programme organised by an NGO in Sivasagar. On Saturday, the actor distributed rations and other essential supplies to the flood-affected population of Sivasagar in association with Global Sikhs. The floods in Assam have so far claimed 82 lives and displaced millions.

Randeep Hooda participates in flood relief drive in Assam

Randeep Hooda during flood relief drive in Assam's Sivasagar.

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On Saturday, Randeep distributed essential items to displaced people at the railway station in Sivasagar. Later, the actor also visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar and offered his prayers for the well-being of people in flood-affected Assam.

While serving food through langar, Randeep Hooda told media present there, “This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. Sowe make the food, bring it to them, and have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, Global Sikhs, for many years, and the groundwork they lay is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people, not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here.”

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{{^usCountry}} Randeep, who recently won the National Film Award for his direction of Savarakar, said that he and the team have already arranged many basic amenities for those affected by the flood. “The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities, food and things like a place to sleep, a mattress, a torpiline. So, we are making kits, and we'll be distributing them to whoever needs them, and our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet, so we are trying to do that as well,” the actor added. About the Assam floods {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randeep, who recently won the National Film Award for his direction of Savarakar, said that he and the team have already arranged many basic amenities for those affected by the flood. “The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities, food and things like a place to sleep, a mattress, a torpiline. So, we are making kits, and we'll be distributing them to whoever needs them, and our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet, so we are trying to do that as well,” the actor added. About the Assam floods {{/usCountry}}

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According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 82 people have lost their lives in floods in the state so far. Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing ₹11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods in the state.