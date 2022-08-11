Randeep Hooda remembers Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur on first Raksha Bandhan after her death

Randeep Hooda wrote an emotional note for the late Dalbir Kaur as he remembered her on the first Raksha Bandhan after her death. Dalbir was the sister of late Sarabjit Singh, who started a fight for getting him back to India after he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for alleged terrorism and espionage. While Sarbjit died in 2013 after being attacked by his prison inmates, Dalbir pronounced Randeep her brother after the actor played him in the 2016 film Sarbjit. Also Read| Randeep Hooda to hold prayer meet for Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur

Randeep took to his social media accounts on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday to pay tribute to Dalbir, who died of a heart attack in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab, on June 26. The actor shared a picture in which he posed with Dalbir and his sister Anjali Hooda.

He captioned it, "When one leaves you realise the preciousness of the other .. aapki raakhi ka mahatva aur bhi ubhar ke saamne aaya hai Dalbir ji .. aap jahan bhi hain mujhe yakeen hai ke aapka aashirvaad mere upar bana rahega (The significance of your rakhi has surfaced more prominently now Dalbir Ji. I have faith that wherever you are, your blessings will always be with me)."

Randeep also added a note for his sister Anjali, writing, "I love you and I’m with you through thick and thin." She replied in the comments section of his Instagram post and wrote, "Thank you bhai." She also added the post on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Love you too bro."

Randeep Hooda writes a post for his sister Anjali Hooda and rakhi sister Dalbir Kaur.

Randeep had previously shared a picture with Dalbir Kaur as he posted a tribute after her death. The actor had also given his shoulder to her bier and performed her last rites to complete a promise that he had made to her. He also organised a prayer meet for her with her family members in July, and was mentioned in the invitation cards as her 'brother.'

