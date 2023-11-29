Randeep Hooda reveals he wants lots of kids ahead of wedding with Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharam are all set to tie the knot in Imphal, Manipal today. The couple was spotted visiting the relief camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort while there, according to ANI. Speaking to the press ahead of their wedding, the couple opened up about how they met, their love story and more. (Also Read: Randeep Hooda reaches Imphal, visits temples with Lin Laishram ahead of wedding. Watch)

Randeep to marry Lin as per Meitei traditions

Randeep Hooda and Lin will tie the knot today(Instagram)

Randeep has heard that grooms have to sit longer when getting married in Meitei traditions, but he believes that it’s respectful to do so. “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s traditions. I look forward to the ceremony and experiencing my partner’s culture. I just hope I don’t make any mistakes,” he said.

Randeep Hooda on his future

The actor added that he has only two wishes while embarking on a whole new phase of life - lots of kids and abundance. “We have been talking about Manipuri culture for a long time,” he said, adding, “I am praying for a happy future filled with lots of kids and abundance. I love that we’re taking our friendship forward and becoming family.”

How Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram met

Randeep revealed that he met Lin at a theatre group. “We have been friends for a very long time, we’ve had a great friendship since we met” he said, as Lin chipped in, “We met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley. He was my senior there.”

Randeep and Lin's wedding

Randeep took to social media a few days ago to confirm the news of his wedding. “Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends,” read the note. He also shared that a reception will take place at a later date in Mumbai. “As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful,” he wrote in a joint post with Lin.

