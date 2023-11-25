Randeep Hooda announces wedding with Lin Laishram will take place in Imphal on November 29

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have confirmed their wedding rumours. The couple announced that they're indeed tying the knot this month in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a wedding reception in Mumbai. (Also Read: Mythological theme for Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding: Source) Randeep Hooda and Lin Liashram will tie the knot this month

Randeep and Lin announce the good news

Randeep and Lin took to their Instagram handles on Saturday to share a combined note that read, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjun married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

Randeep and Lin captioned the post as, “We Have Exciting News (emojis).” Lin's Mary Kom co-star and Randeep's Sarbjit co-star Darshan Kumaar commented on the post, “Heartiest congratulations Lin n Randeep bhai (red heart emojis).” Actor Aahana Kumra also sent best wishes through emojis in the comments.

Mythological theme wedding

A report by Hindustan Times earlier this week claimed that Randeep and Lin will have a mythological themed wedding, given the Mahabharata connect. “Randeep is a private person, and he doesn’t want the media attention for the wedding. And that is one of the reasons he is going to Manipur to get married. Another big reason is because he wants to start the new chapter of his life at a place from where his lady love is,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Om Shanti Om, in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor’s (Shah Rukh Khan) friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films, including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai’s wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

- With inputs from ANI

