Randeep Hooda's girlfriend and actor Lin Laishram shares their safari picture to wish him on his 47th birthday

Randeep Hooda's girlfriend and actor Lin Laishram has shared an unseen vacation picture with the actor along with a small and sweet birthday message for him. The picture shows Randeep and Lin Laishram in an open jeep during a jungle safari. The two had made their relationship official with a Diwali post last year. Also read: Randeep Hooda walks in knee-deep water, delivers flood relief kits in Haryana alongside Lin Laishram. Watch Lin Laishram shared a picture with Randeep Hooda.

Wishing Randeep on his 47th birthday on Sunday, Lin Laishram wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday my hot fudge,” along with hearts and fire emojis. The two are seen twinning in beige shirts, caps and hats and have identical scarfs around their necks as they pose for a picture during a safari.

More about Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda

Lin and Randeep had shared pictures of them together from their Diwali celebrations at his home last year, making their relationship Instagram official. His parents were also with them. “Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali,” Randeep had written along with their picture and one of his parents.

In July, Lin had joined Randeep for flood relief in Punjab and conflict relief in Manipur and had shared pictures which showed them distributing food and other relief items to those in need.

When Lin celebrated her birthday in December last year, Lin had shared pictures from her birthday party and Randeep was also in the frame. She had also shared a picture of them together. She captioned them, “What a high this birthday was from witnessing the most enthralling World Cup match ever to @leomessi winning the golden ball. And spending the evening with some of my favorite people. Grateful. Thank you all for the lovely birthday messages.”

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's films

Lin has worked in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom and Rangoon. Randeep will next be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he plays the titular role of the great freedom fighter. He is also said to have a film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely in the pipeline.

