Randeep Hooda walks in knee-deep water, delivers flood relief kits in Haryana alongside Lin Laishram. Watch

Randeep helps flood victims

The actor shared a video on Tuesday, which showed him gearing up for the relief work. He sat inside his car and wore a headgear before stepping out and joining some relief works. The video showed him walking to houses surrounded by knee-deep water and delivering the ration kits.

Randeep also stood near a relief camp and handed out cooking oil bottles and packages to flood-hit victims. His girlfriend, actor Lin Laishram, was also seen in the video. She also shared the video on Instagram Stories.

Fans praise Randeep

Randeep captioned his post, “Seva (service)... urging others to come out and join hands in helping each other.” Randeep's fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation and love for him.

One of them wrote, “Respect.” Another one commented, “The only person in Bollywood, who always comes forward for the general public of his country. One of his fans also wrote, “Ek hi to dil hai randeep bhai kitni baar jeetoge (I only have one heart, how many times are you going to win it over)?” Another one wrote, “Real man… Mr Randeep Hooda.”

Flood relief work

Meanwhile, reportedly a total of 73 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in flood-affected areas across the states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for rescue and relief work.

The teams are working in coordination with state administrations and have reportedly rescued 1600 people all over the country; they have also evacuated 7241 people, along with 956 livestock to safer places.

Randeep's new film

Randeep has completed the shooting for his upcoming biopic – Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film revolves around the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who is also known as Veer Savarkar. Randeep makes his directorial debut with the film that he co-wrote with Utkarsh Naithani.

Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. The film also features Ankita Lokhande.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail