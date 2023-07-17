Arvind Kejriwal thanks NDRF, Army for ‘saving Delhiites’ as flood situation improves; Yamuna level slightly up

As Delhi slowly limps back to life, the Yamuna River on Monday reported a minor increase in water level. After remaining constant at 205.45m for over three hours, the water level was recorded at 205.48m at 7 am. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi interacts with the flood-affected people during his visit to the relief camp set up at Mori Gate, in New Delhi on Sunday. (AAP Punjab Twitter)

The water level of the Yamuna River continued to recede on Sunday and it was recorded at 205.50 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. Though the water level is still above the danger mark of 205.33 m the water is likely to dip below the danger mark of 205.33 early on Monday, a central water commission official had said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the Wazirabad water treatment plant, which was shut down amid the flood-like situation, has started producing 54 MGD (million gallons per day) of water and will soon be operating at full capacity. The plant has the capacity of producing 134 MGD (million gallons per day) of treated water.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also requested people to support others with financial aid and otherwise to help them return to a ‘normal life’. “Now people will go back to their homes from the relief camps. We have to help them to get their life back to normal…This is a work of virtue,” he tweeted.

He also extended gratitude to all officers, engineers and departments for ‘saving Delhi citizens’.

“I wish to personally thank PWD, DJB, army, NDRF, I&FC, navy and all officers and engineers of other depts for working 24x7 to save Delhiites and bringing life to normalcy. Salute to all of them!" the thank you note read.

Delhi revenue minister Atishi informed on Monday that the road behind the Red Fort will open for traffic soon as the water has been cleared by ‘PWD's overnight hard work’. She added that the mud from the road is being cleaned now.

Earlier on Sunday, the AAP leader tweeted, "…Now, our priority is to get life back to normal and to set up relief and rehabilitation camps for those who had to evacuate their place. There is still waterlogging in many parts of the city. We are pumping out water from the roads," she added.

Atishi and LG VK Saxena visited the areas of Raj Ghat, Shantivan and Red Fort on Sunday to take stock of the situation.

Yamuna in Delhi had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm last Monday and reached a peak of 208.66m on Thursday.

Check latest traffic advisory from Delhi Police:

The Delhi Traffic Police announced that several roads, including Bhairon Marg, had reopened following the improvement in the flood situation in the national capital. As many offices are set to start functioning again on Monday, commuters - especially those going from Noida/Ghaziabad or north to central Delhi - may face trouble as some parts continue to remain waterlogged and only a single lane is operational on both carriageways of Vikas Marg. People coming from the east should take Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan and Nizamuddin routes to reach central Delhi. The Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) is open. Light vehicles can use the Ring Road stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat. However, the Ring Road stretch from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge and Yamuna Bazar-ISBT is shut. Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Hanuman Setu, carriageway from IP College to Chandgiram Akhara, carriageway from Chandgiram Akhara to Shanti Van are closed. Commuters going to Nizamuddin may use the one carriageway open from Hanuman Setu to Salim Garh bypass to IP Flyover. People can take a left turn from IP Flyover to Vikas Marg via Akshardham setu loop. Both carriageways of Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad are opened. The old iron bridge at Pushta to Shamshan Ghat has been opened while the ISBT Kashmere Gate remains closed, the advisory stated. Heavy goods vehicles are not allowed to enter from various Delhi borders although there are no restrictions on those carrying essential items.

Schools in East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East districts in the city will cease to function until Tuesday in lieu of the flood situation.

Delhi’s agencies are now focused on tackling the flood aftermath, and preventing a public health crisis. Lack of drinking water and food has emerged as the new threat for people returning to their homes.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

