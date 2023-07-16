Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi floods: Water crisis to ease as Chandrawal treatment plant in Okhla resumes operation

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 16, 2023 10:12 AM IST

Delhi floods: The Okhla plant had been started on Friday after a raging Yamuna showed signs of calming down.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Chandrawal Water treatment plant – one of the three shut since flooding – has started.

A view of Waterlogged street after the Yamuna River water flows above danger levels at Hanuman Temple, Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
"Chandrawal water treatment plant has also started," Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday. (Delhi floods LIVE updates)

According to officials, the Yamuna's water level declined to 205.98 metres by 9 am on Sunday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

Also Read: Yamuna still flowing above danger level as Delhi fights flood after fresh shower

The decline in the water level is in large part attributable to the decreasing flow from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar over the last two days.

The water level of the Yamuna, however, is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The normal water supply in the city, which was affected due to flooding in water treatment plants, is likely to be normalised on Sunday.

The chief minister had earlier said that water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will be started by Sunday.

