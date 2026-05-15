Randeep Hooda says modern films have 'boring' action without emotion: 'Have seen people yawning in cinemas' | Exclusive

From fighting Salman Khan in a Bollywood-style fight sequence to going toe-to-toe with Chris Hemsworth in a brutal fistfight, Randeep Hooda has brought to the screen various kinds of cinematic action sequences. But the actor feels that of late, action in Indian films has become ‘boring’ as it is not always backed by solid emotion. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor breaks down what makes action engaging and why he favours gritty action over massy over-the-top style.

On action becoming boring

Randeep Hooda opens up on action sequences in Indian films.

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Randeep is set to appear as supercop Avinash Mishra in the second season of Inspector Avinash. The show requires him to perform many action scenes. Talking about the genre, he tells us, “I find action very boring unless it is driven by emotion. A lot of action has become spectacle rather than a situation. Most people are yawning through in the cinemas for that. I have seen it. But as soon as you put emotion behind it, and if you make the audience invested in the fight, only then does it work.”

He believes that the audiences are now bored of repetitive style of action. “Empty action without emotional quotient is something we have overdone as an industry. People are just not buying it,” says Randeep.

‘Was not in favour of South Indian-style action’

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Avinash is grounded in reality. It is a dramatised retelling of how UP Police’s Special Task Force was created to catch the dreaded gangster Shriprakash Shukla. But despite being rooted in reality, the show employs larger-than-life action sequences. “I was not actually in favour of this South Indian-style, glorified action in Inspector Avinash. I was hoping it’d be more real and rooted,” he confesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Avinash is grounded in reality. It is a dramatised retelling of how UP Police’s Special Task Force was created to catch the dreaded gangster Shriprakash Shukla. But despite being rooted in reality, the show employs larger-than-life action sequences. “I was not actually in favour of this South Indian-style, glorified action in Inspector Avinash. I was hoping it’d be more real and rooted,” he confesses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But the actor adds that now he feels that director Neeraj Pathak made the right call by keeping the action larger than life. “He said, ‘Yes, this is a show based in reality, but I also want to make enhanced reality’. It had to have a larger-than-life feel to it because the character himself is larger than life. I am glad they kept it because it cuts great promos, and even in the show, you are awed by this guy's ability to do it,” says Randeep. About Inspector Avinash season 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the actor adds that now he feels that director Neeraj Pathak made the right call by keeping the action larger than life. “He said, ‘Yes, this is a show based in reality, but I also want to make enhanced reality’. It had to have a larger-than-life feel to it because the character himself is larger than life. I am glad they kept it because it cuts great promos, and even in the show, you are awed by this guy's ability to do it,” says Randeep. About Inspector Avinash season 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Avinash, written and directed by Neeraj Pathak, also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, and Ajay Chaudhary. The second season will stream on JioHotstar from 15 May, three years after season 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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