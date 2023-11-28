Randeep Hooda reaches Imphal, visits temples with Lin Laishram ahead of wedding. Watch

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot on Wednesday. The actor has now reached Imphal where they will be hosting their wedding ceremony. It's going to be a private affair with only Randeep Hooda in attendance from the industry. Also read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram look their glamorous best in first picture after wedding announcement

Randeep Hooda seeks blessing before wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at a temple in Imphal ahead of their wedding ceremony. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The couple were seen seeking blessings from a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district. Both opted for traditional looks for their temple visit. Talking to news agency PTI after offering prayers, the Sarbjit actor said, “I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life and many more things. I hope I get them.”

Randeep Hooda on his wedding guestlist

Reports also asked the actor if other Bollywood celebs would be attending their upcoming wedding. To this, Randeep replied, “It's just me.” He was also asked about his pre wedding feelings and if he is nervous, and Randeep said, “Well, everybody is.” Randeep and Lin also visited the Shri Govindaji temple later to offer prayers as well.

Randeep and Lin Laishram

Randeep and Lin announced their wedding news on their Instagram handles on Saturday. In a joint note, they shared, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjun married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Om Shanti Om, and appeared in films like Mary Kom (2014), Umrika (2015), Rangoon (2017), Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019). She was last seen in Jaane Jaan.

Randeep on the other hand, will be seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. It is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani.

