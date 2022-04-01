Randhir Kapoor says he's doesn't have dementia, reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's remark: 'He is entitled to say what he wants'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has reacted to his nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor's remark that he is in the early stage of dementia. In a new interview, Randhir dismissed Ranbir's comment on his health saying that he is 'perfectly fine'. He also added that Ranbir is 'entitled to say what he wants'. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor reveals Randhir Kapoor has dementia, wanted to meet Rishi Kapoor after watching Sharmaji Namkeen)

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Randhir watching Sharmaji Namkeen, which marks the last screen appearance of his younger brother, actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir said when Randhir saw the film, his instant reaction was to call Rishi. The actor died at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia.

In an interview with Times of India now, Randhir laughed off Ranbir's statement and said, "Aisa kuch nahi hua (Nothing of his sort has happened). Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had Covid sometime ago (in April 2021). Ranbir ki marzi (It's Ranbir's wish); he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."

Speaking about Rishi's performance in Sharmaji Namkeen, Randhir said, "Like always, he was good. He was a very good actor. The movie was good."

In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir had said, "I remember when my entire family saw it, my father's elder brother, my uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film and said, ‘Tell dad that he was amazing in this film, and where is he, let’s call him'. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions, issues, conflicts and a good piece of storytelling is what stands tall. Sharmaji Namkeen really embodies that."

Randhir, the eldest son of Raj Kapoor, lost both his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv, in a span of ten months. Rajiv passed away aged 58 in February, last year. The veteran's sister, Ritu Nanda, also passed away in 2020.

After Rishi's passing away, the makers had contemplated getting Ranbir on board to finish the film using VFX. The role was eventually played by actor Paresh Rawal.

