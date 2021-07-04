Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rangoli Chandel wants 'feminine' Aditi Rao Hydari in Haseen Dillruba, not 'athletic, strong' Taapsee Pannu
bollywood

Rangoli Chandel wants 'feminine' Aditi Rao Hydari in Haseen Dillruba, not 'athletic, strong' Taapsee Pannu

Rangoli Chandel has shared her opinion on what she believes would have been the 'right casting' for Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Aditi Rao Hydari has got Rangoli Chandel's vote for Haseen Dillruba.

After rejoicing in the negative reviews for Taapsee Pannu's latest release Haseen Dillruba, Rangoli Chandel has shared her thoughts on who would have been better suited for the role. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has got Rangoli's vote.

Sharing a picture of Aditi on Instagram Stories, Rangoli wrote, "I really don't get why beautiful talented actresses like Aditi don't get films like Haseena Dilruba, she would have been perfect in a role of modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love, who is beautiful yet complex, feminine yet fragile... why Tapasee uncle?? she looked too athletic and strong for that role ... why this Kangana hangover yaar... please there can be only one Kangana and can't be a sasti Kangana for sure, please look at other talents,also, don't ruin films with wrong casting yaar."

Sharing another photo of Aditi, she wrote, "I want to see her as Rani in Haseena Dilruba and not some uncle please. Spare me the torture."

Also read: Rangoli Chandel celebrates negative reviews for Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba

On Friday, Rangoli had also shared a post on the reviews received by Haseen Dillruba. "Mafia created fraud is being exposed but only in hush-hush whispers no one is openly saying it, so I decided to do the deed, a single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw ... not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter, aaj isko bhi critics ne nanga kar diya. Ye gubbara bhi footna hi tha, foot gaya (the critics have shown her the truth. This balloon had to burst someday and it did)," she wrote and tagged Taapsee in the post.

Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Matthew.

Topics
aditi rao hydari rangoli chandel taapsee pannu haseen dillruba

