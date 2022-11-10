Rani Mukerji glows in pink; Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Shehnaaz Gill also join Uunchai cast at screening

Almost the entire Bollywood came to watch Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai at the film's special screening hosted by Anupam Kher's acting school on Wednesday. Madhuri Dixit, who starred in Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun, was among many others present at the event. Uunchai is a story of three friends (Anupam, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani) who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the wish of their late friend, played by Danny Denzongpa. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan greets Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai screening; Salman Khan, Bhagyashree join Sooraj Barjatya

Madhuri arrived the screening in a beige top and sharara pants. Rani Mukerji also made an appearance in a pink saree whereas cousin Kajol was in a magenta top and black pants. Akshay Kumar also attended the screening. He was in blue shirt and denims.

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted after watching the film. She was in a blue outfit. When the paparazzi asked her if she cried, she said, “haan, bahut zyada (yes, a lot).” She added, “Bahut ajhi picture hai, sabko dekhni chahiye. Isme message hai, jaha tak mujhe samajh aaya hai, impossible ko bhi possible bana sakte hain (The film is very nice, everyone should watch it. It has a message, as I have understood, that impossible can also be made possible).”

Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani with wife, Anupam Kher with mom and brother, Sarika at Uunchai screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Anupam Kher with Soni Razdan, Jugal Hansraj, Fardeen Khan and Shehnaaz Gill at Uunchai screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Fardeen Khan also made a rare appearance at the screening. Jugal Hansraj, who will now be seen in Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta-starrer Shiv Shastri Balboa, was also seen.

The cast of Uunchai and their family members except Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa joined director Sooraj Barjatya at the special screening on Wednesday. Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, Neena Gupta, Anupam with mother Dulari Kher and brother Raju Kher, Boman Irani with wife Zenobia Irani attended the screening. Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan filled in for Amitabh's absence at the event.

Uunchai marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction seven years after his last film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It will hit theatres on Friday.

