Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji plays Bengali woman fighting a nation for her children's custody. See first pic

The first look of Rani Mukerji from her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is out now. The film will release in theatres on March 3 next year. It is inspired from the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services in 2011. (Also read: Rani Mukerji glows in pink as she joins Uunchai cast at the film's screening)

The still features Rani without makeup, in a white and pink cotton saree and hair tied in a simple plait. She is also seen wearing a black cardigan, traditional white and red bangles worn by Bengali women and has vermillion on her forehead. She looks slightly lost as she holds a plush teddy bear toy in her hand and a few papers.

Sharing the first still from the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Rani Mukerji: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' release date confirmed ... Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children… #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway - starring #RaniMukerji - to release in cinemas on 3 March 2023.”

Rani Mukerji's look from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and written by Rahul Handa and Sameer Satija. It is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under their banner Emmay Entertainment, along with Zee Studios.

Soon after, Rani will also release her memoir on her birthday on March 21. As per ANI, Rani had said about the book in September, “In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven't had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood.”

"This one's for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special," she had added.

Rani was last seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. She is sometimes spotted at film events and parties.

