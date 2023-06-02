Rani Mukerji, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir attend Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's Super Mario themed birthday bash

Actor Tusshar Kapoor hosted a birthday bash for his son Laksshya on Thursday and invited several of his industry friends and their kids for the party. Laksshya turned seven this year and was joined by Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and Rani Mukerji. Also read: Rani Mukerji turns into a model for Masaba Gupta, poses in pantsuit and striking glasses; fans call her ‘queen'

It was a Super Mario themed party

Rani Mukerji and Taimur at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Tusshar wore a simple black T-shirt and brown pants as a host. He posed alongside Laksshya with a colourful banner in the background which had the birthday boy's name on it. The 7-year-old was in a white T-shirt, red shorts and yellow shows which seemed to go well with the Super Mario theme. Tusshar's sister Ektaa Kapoor, her son Ravie Kapoor, parents Jeetendra and Shobhaa Kapoor were also spotted by the paparazzi. Jeetendra posed with grandson Ravie for the pictures.

Guests at the party

Rani Mukerji attended the party in a green co-ord set. She also wore large glasses. Actor Ridhi Dogra was also spotted. Taimur and Jehangir were accompanied by their nannies at the party. Kareena had wished Laksshya on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a candid picture of him, she had written, “Happy birthday darling Lakssh. Wishing you the most amazing things in life.”

Tusshar on being a single dad

Last year, Tusshar had talked about being questioned by the society since he was a single father. He had told Hindustan Times, “You know what, having said that, these families won’t be questioned, but I would be questioned as in my case, I am single and not married. I will be questioned, which is fine, and I have the answers. I feel being different doesn’t mean being dysfunctional. A ‘different’ family is not necessarily a ‘dysfunctional’ family. I hope to break this myth. I have told Laksshya that the family that he is in is a complete family. I think he is growing up feeling nurtured, secure and confident. And I think that is what a normal family should be like.”

Tusshar was last seen in 2022 murder mystery, Maarrich. Amid the film's promotions, Tusshar had told HT, “Now hopefully I will get back to getting more releases. I don’t have to be with him all the time, he is quite independent now. Anyways, I am with him on my off days or after my shoot.”

