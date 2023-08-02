Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass at 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

As part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), renowned actor Rani Mukerji will be hosting a masterclass to share insights and experiences from her remarkable journey in the realm of cinema. The discussion will explore some of her most memorable roles in films such as Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Hum Tum, Black, Hichki, and Mardaani.

Actor Rani Mukerji will be going to 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event is set to take place on August 10 at the prestigious Immigration Museum in Melbourne. The location was chosen as a tribute to Mukerji’s latest outing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which tells the story of an Indian immigrant mother who fights against the Norwegian foster care system and legal processes after losing custody of her children.

Sharing her joy of being part of the festival, she says, “I’m honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further calling it a “beautiful experience to connect with fans and cinephile” the actor, who has also earned Best Actress nomination for IFFM awards 2023, scheduled for (August 11), says, “I’m ready to delve into some of the most memorable characters from my filmography and try to peel off layers of emotions and nostalgia attached to those characters and scenes.

“I’m humbled that the film festival feels such roles and films have had an everlasting impact in the history of Indian cinema and that they should be discussed with audiences, fans and media in Australia,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON