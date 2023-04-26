Rani Mukerji turns into a model for Masaba Gupta, poses in pantsuit and striking glasses; fans call her ‘queen'

Actor Rani Mukerji turned into a model for fashion designer Masaba Gupta in her new pictures. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Masaba shared several photos of Rani. In the pictures, Rani gave different expressions and poses. (Also Read | Anil Kapoor watches Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway with Madhuri Dixit, hails Rani Mukerji's ‘finest performance’ in review)

Rani Mukerji posed in a pantsuit, designed by Masaba Gupta.

For the photoshoot, Rani was dressed in a printed beige blazer with a shirt and pair of pants designed by Masaba Gupta. She also wore maroon-coloured glasses, several bracelets on her wrists and opted for brown heels.

Sharing the pictures, Masaba captioned the post, "Rani Mukerji in The New Collection. The new rock n roll print is paired over a casual spread collar shirt and is coupled with straight fit, wide leg trousers." She also added the hashtags – feels like summer, the future is print, think in colour, House of Masaba, Masaba Masaba and The Masaba Print.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "My two favourites, deadly combination." A person wrote, "Rani is rocking." "Go Raniiiiii," a comment read. "Wow... great creation Masaba..the queen looks elegant," said another person. "She really nails ur creations, a true queen she is," said an Instagram user. "Class is the perfect word," said another fan.

Rani was recently seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. The film talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Expressing her happiness about the film's success, Rani told news agency ANI, "It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and I know our powers...so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work."

Recently, after watching the film, Anil praise Rani on Instagram. He posted pictures that also featured his wife Sunita Kapoor, Rani, and Madhuri Dixit.

"Watching # Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway last night was a humbling experience... This is easily one of Rani's finest performances, and that's saying something! The story itself is beautiful and poignant, but Rani's performance has made it superlative! I hope Rani sweeps all the awards for this pitch-perfect performance...Such a great job by the entire crew and cast of the film. Kudos!", wrote Anil.

Before Anil, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, and many other celebrities extended their congratulatory messages to Rani and the entire team.

