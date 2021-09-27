Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranjeet says wife's relatives told her mother she 'should’ve instead poisoned her' than getting them married

Ranjeet's ‘rape specialist’ image in Hindi movies of the 70s affected his personal life as well. He has shared what his wife's relatives thought of him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Ranjeet with his wife Aloka.

Actor Ranjeet was among the most popular Hindi movie villains in the 70s. After working in hundreds of movies and playing the staple sleazy guy most of the time, Ranjeet made an image for himself as the ‘molester’ or ‘rape specialist’ as he called it.

Not only did this image hamper his chances as getting better roles in movies but also his personal life. He has said in an interview to a leading daily that it made it difficult for him to also find and keep a wife.

“I had never seen my parents fighting; my wife has her opinions and we have our arguments, especially over politics because our views are very different. How I met her was that I was going to cast her in my film, but my parents liked her--she was modern yet homely, could speak English as well as Punjabi--what else could I want. My younger brother and sister were married and my parents were really keen on me settling down. Par un dino ke Ranjeet ko kaun apni beti deta (Who’d have married their daughter to the then Ranjeet)," he said.

However, he did eventually get married to Aloka but that did not come without a few disappointments from her relatives. “Luckily, my in-laws did; I insisted on an intimate wedding with only immediate family present. Later, one of my wife’s relatives was livid when she found out she had been married to me. They told my mother-in-law that she should’ve instead poisoned or drowned her daughter than letting her marry me. They tried to instigate them saying that they should check their daughter’s body for marks of violence because surely I got drunk and beat her up every evening. My in-laws shot back that if anyone would get hit in the relationship, it would be Ranjeet,” he added.

Ranjeet and Aloka have a son and a daughter. A video of him dancing with his daughter Divyanka was shared online recently.

