Ranjeet shares throwback pic of baby daughter in his arms at movie premiere: ‘She never cried'

Actor Ranjeet has shared a picture with his daughter from a film premiere from years ago and revealed that she was the “youngest baby” to attend the event.

In the picture, Ranjeet is elegantly dressed in a black shirt paired with a grey jacket. He is seen holding his daughter in his arms as he talks to Rakesh Roshan. Rakesh chose a white jacket to pair with his black shirt for the event.

Ranjeet wrote alongside the photo, “Gg my daughter was the youngest baby to attend the Premier of Rakesh Roshan's Film and she never cried during the screening of the film.” Ranjeet’s daughter Divyanka Bedi is a fashion designer and her pet name is Gigi. Ranjeet also has a son, Jeeva Bedi.

Born Gopal Bedi in 1942, Ranjeet has worked in more than 200 Hindi movies and a few Punjabi films. He created his own space with the grey and negative roles. Ranjeet has also done a television serial, Aisa Des Hai Mera.

Shashi Kapoor-Rakhee-starrer 1971 film, Sharmeelee was Ranjeet’s claim to fame. His performance in a negative role won hearts. Ranjeet has also directed two films - Kaarnama and Ghazab Tamasha.

Most recently, Ranjeet was seen in Housefull 4. He played Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde’s onscreen father in the movie, directed by Farhad Samji. Earlier, he had essayed the role of Akshay Kumar’s father in Housefull 2.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan has ventured into full-time filmmaking, after having a successful acting career for years. He has directed popular films such as Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun and Koyla.

Rakesh also launched his son, Hrithik Roshan with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai that he directed and produced. The father-son duo has since worked in Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish franchise. Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan promised the return of their popular franchise with the fourth movie in the Krrish series. He made the announcement on the 15th anniversary of his superhero film Krrish.

